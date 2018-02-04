Cooler and windy for Colorado Sunday. Flurries taper off in Denver.

DENVER – Colder and breezy across Colorado on Sunday. Flurries and freezing drizzle are expected through the morning for metro Denver and light snow will continue for NE Colorado into Sterling and Akron. Skies gradually clear this afternoon. Highs in Denver will be cooler, in the low 40s this afternoon.

Scattered snow-showers linger for the northern and central mountains- another 2 to 4 inches is likely, just in time for a "powder day" on Sunday! A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for our far northern mountains, including Rocky Mountain National Park, Rabbit Ears Pass and the Medicine Bow Range through Sunday mid-morning. (be aware that winds will be howling at the ski areas..at Loveland Ski Area on Sunday winds will be around 40 to 50 mph).

Monday will be drier, but clouds will increase in the afternoon as another weak weather disturbance moves in from the northwest. Another 3 to 6 inches of snow is likely for the northern and central mountains Monday night and Tuesday, with a chance for light snow or flurries on the plains.

By the middle of next week, a warmer and drier pattern will move into the central Rockies and high temperatures should approach 60 degrees in Denver by next Thursday.

