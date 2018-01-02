A frigid start to 2018 in Denver... but milder days are on the way!

New Year's Day, our high temperatures only topped out in the upper 20s and low 30s across the Denver metro-area. There is a slight chance of a few flurries again tonight. Otherwise, skies will be partly cloudy.

Tonight, you should be able to get a peek at the Supermoon! It will be very chilly though, with lows in the teens... So if you step outside, please bundle up!

The northern Front Range mountains have the chance for light snow overnight. Any accumulation should be light, with the higher mountains picking up around 2 inches.

Milder weather returns for Tuesday through the end of the week, with sunshine and highs back in the 40s. It gets even warmer on Thursday! We'll be in the 50s from Thursday through Sunday! It could be a good time to take down the Christmas lights!

