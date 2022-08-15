Flood Watch in effect west and south of Denver until midnight

DENVER — Strong storms are moving in, capable of producing rainfall of 1-2 inches in as little as 30 minutes. The risk of flash flooding, especially over burn scar areas is elevated. A flood watch is in effect from Boulder to Golden and south of Highlands Ranch to Lone Tree until midnight.

The heavy rain gradually tapers off tonight, with showers lingering into Tuesday morning. Lows will fall to the low 60s, with 40s and 50s in the mountains.

Tuesday, expect a mostly cloudy, cooler day, with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s over the metro-area. Scattered thunderstorms will again develop in the mountains.

Warmer and drier weather will return by mid-week. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s on Wednesday, then low 90s on Thursday.

Looking ahead, a stormy and cooler than average weather pattern is set to impact the Front Range by the weekend.

Denver7 Weather

