First Alert Action Day to start the week

Another quick moving system is now moving in across the plains. Today is a First Alert Action Day due to the light snow and the cold that will settle in for the next 24 hours.

The snow will be light across the Front Range and the plains, with around 1 inch of snow close to Denver and around 2" across the northeastern plains.

Be sure to bundle up if you are attending the MLK Marade this morning. Temperatures will be in the low 20s during the Marade with light snow falling. The wind chill factor will make it feel even colder outside.

Skies will clear out tonight and it's going to get bitter cold by early Tuesday. A wind chilly advisory is in effect across the far eastern plains early Tuesday morning. We'll see single digits and teens early tomorrow near Denver, with wind chills near zero.

The rest of next week looks pretty mild with highs in the mid to upper 50s by the end of the week.

