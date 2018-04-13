High Wind Warning issued April 13 at 4:58AM MDT expiring April 14 at 12:00AM MDT in effect for: Adams, Arapahoe, Morgan, Weld
DENVER — A First Alert Action Day now in effect: A strong cold front is racing across Colorado and will move into Kansas and Nebraska by mid-morning. Around 4 to 8 inches will fall in the northern and central mountains. We saw a quick surge of snow in Denver overnight and could get more light snow this afternoon and early evening.
The heaviest overnight snow is now moving well off to the east of I-25. A BLIZZARD WARNING is in effect into early Saturday for the northeast corner of Colorado. Road closures will be likely to the north and east of a line from Fort Morgan to Limon to Burlington this afternoon.
Afternoon temperatures on Friday will be in the 30s for Denver, about 40 degrees colder than on Thursday. Wind chills will be in the single digits on Friday due to the strong north winds. We're looking at gusts between 50 to 70 mph along the Front Range and eastern plains through tonight.
By midday Saturday, the winds will have diminished and skies will clear. It will be cold Saturday morning as lows will dip into the upper 20s, followed by highs in the low 50s.
Expect dry weather and a warming trend Sunday and Monday.