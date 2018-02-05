First Alert Action Day: More snow expected across Colorado through Tuesday

DENVER – Another cold front is heading toward Colorado bringing snow to Denver and the eastern plains. We are under a First Alert Action Day for the snow that will move in today and early Tuesday. Highs will be in the 50s this afternoon, with a few light rain showers throughout the afternoon. The rain will change over to snow tonight and we could see some icy conditions early tomorrow.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for our far northern mountains, including Rocky Mountain National Park, Rabbit Ears Pass and the Medicine Bow Range through from Monday morning until Tuesday morning for 6"-12" of snow.

You can expect just a couple of inches around the Denver area-the eastern plains will see 2-5 inches.

Temperatures will bounce back into the 50s on Wednesday and Thursday, but there's another chance of light snow by the end of the week.

Stay with the Denver7 weather team for the latest updates on the storm and current weather conditions.