First Alert Action Day: mix of conditions across the Denver Metro Area this morning

DENVER – Thursday is a First Alert Action Day! You will find a mix of conditions along I-25 this morning, with drier conditions near Denver and snow packed roads closer to Fort Collins and Greeley.

The worst of the weather is expected to move through between now and 9 a.m. Mainly, areas to the north and east of Denver will be affected by this system.

Mountains along and east of the Continental Divide could receive up to 4-6 inches of snow by Thursday morning. The far northeastern plains, could also see up to 2-4 inches of snow.

Conditions will improve by Thursday midday as temperatures reach the mid-to upper 30s. Friday will be milder, with highs in the mid-50s. Another chance for flurries develops by Saturday night, with cooler weather on the way for Sunday.

