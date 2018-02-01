First Alert Action Day: mix of conditions across the Denver Metro Area this morning

Snow is falling across northern Colorado

Lisa Hidalgo
5:41 AM, Feb 1, 2018
We'll see a mix of conditions across northern Colorado this morning, with drier conditions near Denver but snow packed roads near Fort Collins.

DENVER – Thursday is a First Alert Action Day!  You will find a mix of conditions along I-25 this morning, with drier conditions near Denver and snow packed roads closer to Fort Collins and Greeley. 

The worst of the weather is expected to move through between now and 9 a.m. Mainly, areas to the north and east of Denver will be affected by this system. 

Mountains along and east of the Continental Divide could receive up to 4-6 inches of snow by Thursday morning. The far northeastern plains, could also see up to 2-4 inches of snow.

Conditions will improve by Thursday midday as temperatures reach the mid-to upper 30s. Friday will be milder, with highs in the mid-50s. Another chance for flurries develops by Saturday night, with cooler weather on the way for Sunday. 

Stay with the Denver7 weather team for the latest updates on the storm and current weather conditions.

