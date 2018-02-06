First Alert Action Day: Heavier snow to the east and west of Denver

DENVER – Another storm is pushing through Colorado! We are under a First Alert Action Day for the light to moderate snow that will fall across the eastern plains this morning. Denver saw a few light snow showers overnight and we could see a few flurries through the morning drive.

The snow will be heaviest in the northern and central mountains, including Rocky Mountain National Park, Rabbit Ears Pass and the Medicine Bow Range. We'll see another 2 to 4 inches of snow there today.

Skies will gradually clear out today, with more sunshine and highs in the low to mid-40s this afternoon. Temperatures will bounce back into the 50s on Wednesday and near 60 on Thursday. Another cold front will bring chilly air and a chance for snow to Colorado for the coming weekend.

Stay with the Denver7 weather team for the latest updates on the storm and current weather conditions.