First Alert Action Day has been issued in Denver for Saturday

DENVER – Warm and windy weather will cover Colorado today, with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s on the plains and 40s in the mountains.

Another cold front will bring chilly air and a chance for snow to Colorado starting Friday afternoon and continuing into the weekend. Friday will turn colder with highs in the 40s in Denver. Snow will be likely Friday night and Saturday with a few inches possible. Highs will drop into the low to mid-30s by Saturday.

Sunday will be chilly with some flurries in the morning. Highs will be in the 30s to low 40s for lower elevations and 30s in the mountains.

Monday will be cool, but dry with highs in the 40s on the plains and 30s in the mountains. Another cold front will arrive on Tuesday with a chance for more snow for both the mountains and the metro area.

We really need more snow in and around Denver. So far, we've only seen 13.2" of snow at Denver International Airport and that's less than half of what we see in a normal season.

Stay with the Denver7 weather team for the latest updates on the storm and current weather conditions.