First Alert Action Day: Cold and icy in Denver

The First Alert ACTION Day will continue overnight and early on Tuesday.

Overnight, skies will clear out and it's going to get bitter cold by early Tuesday. A wind chill advisory is in effect across the far eastern plains through 11 AM Tuesday morning. Expect single digits early Tuesday with wind chills near zero.

The roads will be slick in places for the Tuesday morning drive, especially side streets and residential surfaces. Allow extra time as traffic will be heavier on Tuesday with schools and businesses open again. The weather will be a little warmer as afternoon highs reach the mid- to upper 30s, under a sunny sky.

The rest of next week looks pretty mild with highs in the mid 50s on Wednesday and around 60 degrees Thursday and Friday.

A new storm system will swirl into Colorado for the weekend. Snow will be likely in the mountains, with heavy amounts of 8-16 inches likely. For Denver and the eastern plains, snow and colder weather is likely Saturday and Sunday. Early forecasts indicate at least a few inches will be possible.

Stay tuned for updates on the potential weekend storm.

We have you covered as the weather changes - Storm Shield App. In addition, Storm Shield PLUS can provide important information about approaching severe weather. Go to StormShieldAlerts.com or call 877-438-4977 for more information or text to word SHIELD to 21000.