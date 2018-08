DENVER — Hazy skies, but much quieter weather for Denver and the northeast plains! Some thunderstorms rumbled across southern Colorado with locally heavy rainfall.

The storms ended across southern Colorado with skies remaining hazy statewide. Lows will be in the mid-to upper 50s in the Denver area, with 40s in the mountains

Thursday and Friday will be warm and dry with highs around 90 degrees and just a few afternoon thunderstorms - mainly over the mountains,

Temperatures will be in the mid 70s to low 80s in the mountains. Nighttime lows will be in the 40s to low 50s.

The weekend will be a cooler again with a better chance for showers and thunderstorms. Highs will be in the mid-80s in Denver on Saturday, but just in the upper 70s on Sunday.

Early next week should turn drier again with a slow warming trend.

