Fire danger remains high across most of Colorado

Windy, dry and very warm weather will continue across Colorado with high fire danger for much of the state

The storm track remains too far to the north of Colorado, so rain chances will remain low through the weekend with only a slight chance for some thunderstorms next week.

Skies will be mainly cloud-free, but there will be a large amount of haze and smoke from the wildfires that are in Arizona and New Mexico. The worst of the smoke will cover eastern Colorado through Wednesday afternoon.

Winds will be strong and gusty, especially across the southern half of our state, and fire danger remains high across a good portion of Colorado. It will also be quite a bit warmer Wednesday with highs 85 to 90 degrees for Denver and the Eastern Plains. We will be very close to today's record high of 90 degrees.

In the mountains, highs will be in the mid-70s to around 80 degrees on Wednesday — the snow is melting out quickly!

A weak cold front will cool things down a little on Thursday. Expect highs in the low to mid-70s with a few widely scattered rain and snow showers in the northern mountains.

Friday, Saturday and Sunday will be in the low 80s with lots of sunshine and no rain.

Monday and Tuesday will be a little cooler with a few afternoon thunderstorms.

Denver7 Weather

