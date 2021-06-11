Fire danger not as high across Colorado today

DENVER — We hit a high of 95 degrees in Denver on Thursday and that's just a few degrees cooler than yesterday's record high. Today will be quite a bit cooler as a cold front races through the state.

Temperatures will return to near normal, with upper 70s and low 80s along the Front Range and 60s to 70s in the mountains.

This front is a dry one, so we'll still see plenty of sunshine to end the week and it will be much more comfortable this afternoon.

Warmer weather will quickly return over the weekend into early next week, with only a slight chance for thunderstorms Sunday and Monday.

It is a good thing our spring has been so wet over the eastern half of the state — drought conditions have pretty much ended for now. Western Colorado has not been as lucky and remains very dry.

At the Denver International Airport, the total precipitation since Jan. 1 is about 10.5 inches — and that's a little over 4 inches above normal for the year to date.

The latest index shows drought-free conditions from Denver to Cheyenne and across northeast Colorado. Southeastern Colorado has also improved with nearly drought-free conditions around Pueblo. Western and central Colorado still need a lot of moisture to break free of the drought.

