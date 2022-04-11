Fire danger high again across southern Colorado

It will be a pretty mild start to the week across the Denver metro area.

We'll see highs in the 60s under a mix of sun and clouds.

Fire danger remains high, though, across most of southern Colorado. The winds will pick up again over the next two days with highs in the 70s across the southeastern plains.

A cold and wet storm will descend upon the state starting Monday night. This storm will bring snow to the mountains tonight and showers for the plains by Tuesday afternoon.

A number of winter weather alerts go into effect across the northern and central mountains tonight. We could see around 6 to 12 inches of snow there by Wednesday.

The winds will kick up across the plains on Tuesday and we'll see a few scattered rain showers. It turns quite a bit colder by Wednesday and we'll see a chance of snow on Wednesday across the Denver metro area.

