Finally, more sunshine across Colorado!

DENVER — We are finally waking up to some sunshine across most parts of Colorado! The wet and cooler-than-normal trend will finally come to an end, at least for a while.

Temperatures will return to near normal today, with highs back in the low 70s and only a slight chance for storms. Thursday will be warm and mostly dry with highs near 80 degrees in Denver. There will be a risk of severe weather just to the east of Denver on Thursday.

The recent moisture has been a huge benefit for Denver, the Front Range and the eastern plains. At Denver International Airport, the total precipitation since Jan. 1 is at just over 8 inches — about the same amount as in all of 2020! We are now almost 4 inches above normal when it comes to precipitation for this time of year. We are drought-free from Denver up to Fort Collins and into northeast Colorado!

Friday through Sunday will be in the 70s with a slight chance for afternoon thunderstorms Friday and a better chance Saturday and Sunday.

Early next week looks to be warm and dry.

