Feeling more like Spring this week!

Mild and dry days are in store for the week ahead. Clouds clear this morning, and we're in for a sunny and pleasant day, with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s over the Denver metro-area.

The mountains will see sunshine and warmer temperatures, with 30s and 40s this afternoon.

Tuesday and Wednesday, temperatures climb to the upper 60s to around 70! It'll feel more like Spring as we enter into the month of March.

Highs stay in the 60s for Thursday and Friday.

Our next storm is set to move in by the weekend. Temperatures drop to the 40s Saturday, then 30s on Sunday, with the chance for rain then snow arriving.

