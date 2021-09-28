Fall-like weather moves in to Colorado

Are you ready for it to finally feel like fall?

The warm and dry pattern will end across the state today as a cold front slides in across the state. Scattered showers and thunderstorms can be expected in the mountains by afternoon. Highs will still climb into the lower 80s in Denver and along the I-25 corridor. In the mountains, temperatures will be in the 60s to near 70 degrees.

The cooler and wetter weather will gradually move east and temperatures will take a big dip as highs will only be in the 60s in the Denver area Wednesday and Thursday. There will be a chance of showers and thunderstorms through Thursday. The higher mountain peaks may see a little snow Tuesday night and Wednesday night, but amounts should be light.

The aspen trees will be full-on gold over the central and northern mountains and nearing their peak over the southern mountain areas. The aspen viewing should remain very good through the next weekend and then will gradually begin to fade from north to south over the next week to 10 days.

Denver7 Weather

Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream.