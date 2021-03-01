A "lamb-like" start to the month of March!

DENVER — March is coming in like a lamb in 2020! The third month of the year is typically Denver's snowiest month of the year, but this first week of March will be mild and mainly dry.

Clear skies covered Colorado on Monday with mild temperatures and light winds. Highs reached the upper 40s to low 50s for Denver and the Front Range, with upper 30s to low 40s in the mountains.

Skies will remain cloud free overnight, with lows in the 20s for lower elevations and mostly teens in the mountains. Some of the high mountain valleys will drop to the singles digits and even a couple degrees below zero in places like Gunnison and Fraser.

Tuesday and Wednesday will be dry and warmer, with highs reaching the low 60s across the plains and the 40s in the mountains.

A cold front will bring snow to the mountains and rain showers to the plains on Thursday. Snowfall should be pretty decent in the high country with 6 to 12 inches for the San Juan Mountains and 4 to 8 inches elsewhere. Denver and the eastern plains could get .25" to .50" inches of rain with some light snow mixing in Thursday evening.

Skies will clear on Friday and the weather will return to mild and dry through the weekend!

