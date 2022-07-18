DENVER — It's going to be an extremely hot start to the week, with some record-breaking heat possible in Denver.

A heat advisory goes into effect at 10 a.m. for most of northeastern Colorado. We'll see 70s this morning, with 90s by lunch and highs near 100 degrees by 4 p.m.

There will be a slight chance of afternoon and a few building clouds that will bring a little relief from the heat. Temperatures will stay at least a few degrees above normal all week long.

Another weak cold front will move into the state on Tuesday, bringing a better chance for thunderstorms and highs in mid to upper 90s.

Expect 90+ degree days, with lows in the 60s through the rest of the week!

