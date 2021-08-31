Dry, hot and hazy in Denver again today

DENVER -- It was a hot, hazy and dry start to the week. That trend will continue today! Areas of smoke are filtering back into the region, impacting air quality over much of the state.

Tuesday will be hot and dry again with highs in the mid to upper 90s in Denver and low 100s over the southeastern corner of the state.

So far in 2021, Denver has reached 90 degrees or hotter 51 times, 95 or hotter 25 days and 100 or hotter five times.

Our next cold front arrives Wednesday afternoon and early Thursday. Highs will still climb to near 90 degrees in Denver, with some thunderstorms possible late in the day. Some heavy rainfall will be likely in the mountains Wednesday afternoon and evening with temperatures in the 60s to mid-70s.

Thursday will be cooler with scattered showers and thunderstorms, highs will be in the low 80s. Friday will also stay in the lower 80s with scattered thunderstorms.

Warmer weather will return for the weekend with lower rain chances.

Denver7 Weather

