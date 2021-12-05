Dry and windy today, ahead of a big cool down Monday

Sunday, expect gusty winds and another mild day. Highs will be in the low 60s across the Denver area. Winds will be strong and fire danger is elevated, ahead of our next storm system.

We have a High Wind Warning that has been issued to the west of Denver and into the mountains. Sustained winds are expected to be around 30-40 mph with gusts as high as 75 mph.

Calmer conditions are expected later on tonight, but much colder air is on the way to start the week.

Overnight lows will fall to the teens to low 20s in Denver and across the plains. Monday will start off dry statewide, with snow moving into the mountains later in the day, lasting through Tuesday.

The urban corridor will stay dry with this storm, but we could see around 2-4 inches of snow accumulate in our northern and central mountains- which is welcome news!

It is way too dry as many areas of eastern Colorado have not even seen the first official snowfall. Drought conditions have worsened across the plains and are now rated as "severe."

When we do finally see some snow in Denver, it will be the latest first snowfall ever on record. Denver has gone 227 days since the last snowfall. The longest streak on record is 235 days, set in 1887, although the National Weather Service is skeptical on the accuracy of such an old record. More recent records — kept since 1948 for downtown — show that the previous longest snowless streak was 211 days, set in 1977 and 1992.

Skies will clear on Wednesday with highs in the 50s. Dry and mild again Thursday, with our next chance for snow in Denver arriving Friday.

