Dry and warmer for the weekend

A fast-moving cold front dropped snow over the Front Range Friday. Temperatures dropped to the teens overnight and many roads are still slick and snow-covered.

We'll start to thaw out, with melting across the metro this afternoon, as temperatures climb to the low 40s.

Accumulations of around 2 to 4 inches for lower elevations and 4 to 8 inches for the mountains occurred with this storm. The heaviest snow was confined to the mountains and foothills east of the Continental Divide and the southern suburbs of Denver.

Skies will be partly cloudy, with highs in the 40s for Denver and the Eastern Plains and in the low 30s in the mountains Saturday.

Sunday through early next week will be warmer and continued dry. Highs on Sunday will bounce back to the middle 50s. By Monday, temperatures may peak at 60 degrees in Denver.

Tuesday will stay dry and mild with increasing clouds. Another storm is set to develop on Wednesday, with colder weather and some snow Wednesday afternoon and Thursday.

