Dry and warmer for the weekend

Sunshine, with highs in the 40s Saturday
Saturday's Forecast
Posted at 8:25 AM, Jan 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-15 10:25:59-05

Friday's fast moving cold front brought a quick hit of light snow for metro Denver and the Front Range. The snow was more substantial to the south and west of Denver into the foothills.

We saw 8.2" in Genesee, 5.0" in Conifer, 5.0" in Morrison, 3.3" in Highlands Ranch, 3.3" in Littleton and a trace at DIA.

Saturday will be sunny and cool in the wake of the front, with highs returning to the 40s across the metro-area.

Dry and mild weather will return to Colorado through early next week with highs in the 50s Sunday and around 60 degrees in Denver on Monday.

Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream.

