Dry and milder across Colorado today

Sunny skies and milder temperatures return for Sunday. Highs will climb to the low to mid 50s across the metro-area and plains.

In the mountains, skiers and snowboarders will have a lot of sunshine with highs in the 20s and 30s.

Dry weather continues to start the week. Our next cold front is set to roll in by Monday night.

Highs on Monday will still reach near 50 degrees. Winds and clouds increase through the afternoon, with snow likely late in the evening, through Tuesday midday.

We could see a couple inches of snow with this quick moving storm, especially impacting roads for the Tuesday morning commute.

Skies clear quickly late Tuesday, with sunshine and 40s returning Wednesday.

Dry and warmer through the end of the week and into next weekend.

