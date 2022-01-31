Dry and mild Monday. Cold and snow arrive Tuesday.

We have one more mild and dry day ahead, before our next storm rolls in.

Clouds and winds increase this afternoon. Highs will still rise to the 50s across the metro-area.

Winds over our Front Range mountains and foothills will be very strong ahead of this system, with sustained winds around 35-50 mph and gusts reaching up to 80 mph at times.

Our next storm is set to arrive Monday night. That cold front will bring a few more inches of snow on Tuesday and Wednesday with a big blast of arctic air.

Tuesday night through the day on Wednesday, Denver could see around 3-6 inches of snow accumulate. In the mountains, up to 4-8 inches expected. The heaviest snow will be over southern Colorado on Wednesday from Colorado Springs down to Trinidad.

Highs tomorrow will be in the low 30s, then only in the teens on Wednesday. Snow tapers off by Thursday, but highs stay cold, in the upper teens to low 20s.

Dry and milder by the weekend!

