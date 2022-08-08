Drier and warmer to start the week

DENVER — Sunday's flood watch has expired, and we're in for a drier and warmer start to the week.

Highs this afternoon will climb to around the seasonal average in the mid- to upper 80s for the Denver metro area.

A few late-day storms are possible, mainly over the southern foothills and Palmer Divide. The risk for severe weather is low. The main threat with stronger storm cells will be gusty winds and light to moderate rainfall.

Hotter and drier days settle in through mid-week. Expect highs in the low 90s Tuesday and Wednesday.

A few afternoon thunderstorms will be possible to round out the week, with highs remaining in the 90s through the weekend.

Denver7 Weather

Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream.