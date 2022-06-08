Drier and calmer across Colorado's eastern plains today

Strong thunderstorms erupted over the eastern plains Tuesday afternoon with large hail and a couple tornado warnings in Sedgwick County and near Lamar.

Skies are now clearing out and we'll see some calmer conditions across the plains Wednesday afternoon. A few storms could turn severe across the southern and southeastern plains.

We'll see highs in the upper 70s to low 80s this afternoon with a mix of sun and clouds.

Thursday will be warmer, with a better chance of afternoon storms. We could also see a few cells with larger hail and damaging winds across the plains. Highs will be in the mid- to upper 80s Thursday afternoon.

We're in for a big warm up through the weekend. Highs will rise into the upper 80s on Friday and then the low to mid-90s Saturday through next Monday.

Some thunderstorms will return Monday afternoon, followed by cooler weather on Tuesday.

Denver7 Weather

