Drier and calmer across Colorado's eastern plains today

Fewer severe storms this afternoon, more storms and warmer Thursday
It will be a quieter afternoon across Colorado's eastern plains with highs near 80 degrees in Denver.
Posted at 5:54 AM, Jun 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-08 08:00:37-04

Strong thunderstorms erupted over the eastern plains Tuesday afternoon with large hail and a couple tornado warnings in Sedgwick County and near Lamar.

Skies are now clearing out and we'll see some calmer conditions across the plains Wednesday afternoon. A few storms could turn severe across the southern and southeastern plains.

We'll see highs in the upper 70s to low 80s this afternoon with a mix of sun and clouds.

Thursday will be warmer, with a better chance of afternoon storms. We could also see a few cells with larger hail and damaging winds across the plains. Highs will be in the mid- to upper 80s Thursday afternoon.

We're in for a big warm up through the weekend. Highs will rise into the upper 80s on Friday and then the low to mid-90s Saturday through next Monday.

Some thunderstorms will return Monday afternoon, followed by cooler weather on Tuesday.

4:59 PM, May 28, 2020