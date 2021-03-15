Areas of fog early, with light snow Tuesday night

Many roads remain snow-covered from this weekend's storm and very slick this morning. In addition, areas of dense fog have formed over the urban corridor and north central Colorado. A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect until 10 AM on Tuesday. Drive and walk cautiously on icy roads and sidewalks.

MORE: Live Streaming | Forecast | Weather Page | Traffic Map | Closings & Delays | Radars

The fog will lift by late morning, but clouds will increase and some light snow will return to the Front Range Tuesday afternoon and Tuesday night.

This next storm will not be a major snow-maker for our area, but will produce heavy snow across southern Colorado. A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for the Sangre de Cristo and Wet Mountains as well as the Southern Foothills and southeast plains.

Skies will clear Wednesday and sunshine Thursday and Friday will help boost temperatures and melt snow. Highs will climb back into the 50s and maybe even around 60 degrees by the weekend.

Clouds will increase on Sunday and there will be a chance for light rain and snow next Monday.

Denver7 Weather

Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream.