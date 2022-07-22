Watch Now
Denver7 Weather Action Day for heat

Highs in the upper 90s to near 100 degrees Friday and Saturday
Friday will stay very hot and mainly dry again as temperatures return to the upper 90s and close to 100 degrees, and rain chances drop back to around 10%.
Posted at 5:05 AM, Jul 22, 2022
DENVER — A Denver7 Weather Action Day is in effect until 9 p.m. on Friday due to the extreme heat we're expecting.

In addition, an ozone alert continues through Friday afternoon for the Denver metro area and surrounding communities. Try to limit driving and the use of gas-powered equipment during the hottest times. People experiencing any breathing problems should seek cooler, air-conditioned locations.

Denver has had four days of 100 degrees or hotter this year and 32 days of 90 degrees or higher. We're expecting a high of 100 this afternoon at the Denver International Airport.

Another weak cold front will slip into Colorado over the weekend. Expect slightly lower temperatures and a better chance for some thunderstorms. In fact, the highs on Sunday may even stay in the upper 80s in the Denver area!

The cooler weather will continue early next week with highs staying in the 80s and a better chance for showers and thunderstorms.

