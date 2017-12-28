Thursday will be dry and slightly cooler as a weak push of the cold air to our north slips back into eastern Colorado. Expect highs in the 40s to near 50 for Denver and the I-25 Corridor. Farther to the east, temperatures will stay in the 30s in Sterling and across the northeast corner of Colorado.

Winds will pick up late in the day across our mountains and foothills. A High Wind Warning will be in place late tonight, until 3 p.m. Friday, for extremely gusty winds at higher elevations, specifically in the northern Front Range mountains.

Travel in the high country will be hazardous overnight through early Friday morning. Blowing snow and wind gusts up to 75-85 miles per hour are possible, especially at elevations over 7,500 feet. Please practice caution if driving. Power outages will also be possible.

Friday will be windy and warmer again with strong, gusty west winds of 20-40 mph. Temperatures will reach the upper 50s to around 60 degrees in Denver.

A cold front will move into Colorado for the holiday weekend. Saturday will be colder with some light snow possible late in the day. Highs will be in the 40-45 degree range in the Denver area.

Saturday night and Sunday will be colder with some light snow - perhaps an inch or two. Highs on Sunday will only be in the mid-20s.

New Year's Day should be cool, but dry and quiet. Skies will clear and temperatures will start in the single digits in the morning and reach near freezing in the afternoon.

We have you covered as the weather changes - Storm Shield App. In addition, Storm Shield PLUS can provide important information about approaching severe weather. Go to StormShieldAlerts.com or call 877-438-4977 for more information or text to word SHIELD to 21000.