Denver will be cool and windy on Friday

After mild temperatures for Denver and the Front Range on Thursday, we will have a quick moving cold front that will usher in cooler air and breezy conditions for Friday.

This cold front will push across Colorado early Friday, with 3 to 6 inches of snow possible for the mountains and a chance for flurries in Denver and across the eastern plains into Friday morning. The winds will be gusty from the northwest at 20-30 mph. Highs will be in the 20s to low 30s in the mountains and low to mid 40s on the plains.

The weekend will be cool, with only a few snow showers in the mountains. Highs will be in the 30s to low 40s in the high country and in the 40s on the plains for Saturday and 50s on Sunday.

The next chance for snow across Colorado should arrive Wednesday of next week as a stronger and colder system moves into the central Rockies.