Denver looking at its first official snow of the season

A strong storm system will push across Colorado over the next 2 days and bring heavy snow to the mountains and at least a little snow for Denver and the eastern plains.

Snow will increase over the mountains today, with clouds thickening over eastern Colorado. The snow will become heavy at times in the mountains Thursday afternoon with some thunder and lightning possible - a sign of a vigorous storm! One to two feet of snow will be possible along and west of the Continental Divide with this storm.

Highs will be in the low 50s in Denver this afternoon. The weather will turn colder Thursday night and Friday with — finally — a chance for snow in Denver! It will not be a major storm, but perhaps up to an inch will fall by midday Friday. This type of storm typically leaves the most snow over the mountains, just a little in Denver and a bit more across the northeast corner of the state.

When we do finally see snow, it will be one of the latest first snowfalls ever on record. Denver has gone 231 days since the last snowfall. The longest streak on record is 235 days, set in 1887, although the National Weather Service is skeptical on the accuracy of such an old record. More recent records — kept since 1948 for downtown — show that the previous longest snow-less streak was 211 days, set in 1977 and 1992.

Saturday will be dry and cool, followed by more warm and dry weather on Sunday for the Broncos game. The weather will stay mild and dry through the middle of next week.

