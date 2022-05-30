Cooler, with scattered showers and thunderstorms Memorial Day

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are likely for Memorial Day through Wednesday.

Highs will be cooler Monday, reaching the mid to upper 60s in Denver and the upper 50s in the mountains.

The weather will be cool and windy for the Bolder-Boulder, with a good chance for showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Tuesday will be even cooler, with a better chance for showers and thunderstorms. Highs will drop to the upper 40s to low 50s in the mountains and 60s for Denver and the northeast quarter of the state.

Snow can be expected in the mountains Tuesday night and early Wednesday with rain for Denver and the eastern plains. Highs will stay rather chilly for early June - holding in the low 60s.

A warmer and drier weather pattern settles Thursday and through the end of the week, into next weekend.

