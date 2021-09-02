Cooler, with more rain in Denver later today

DENVER -- Overnight showers are now clearing out, but more rain is on the way. It's also going to be quite a bit cooler today and tomorrow: A pleasant start to the holiday weekend.

A cold front will move across Colorado by early Thursday. A few pockets of heavy rain is possible in the mountains with flash flooding and mudslides possible — especially around burn scars.

Today will be cooler with scattered showers and a few thunderstorms in Denver, with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. Friday will also stay in the lower 80s with scattered thunderstorms.

Warmer weather will return for the weekend with lower rain chances. By Sunday and Monday, highs will be back into the mid-90s in the Denver area and across the eastern plains. The heat will continue through most of next week.

So far in 2021, Denver has reached 90 degrees or hotter 52 times, 95 degrees or hotter 26 days, and 100 degrees or hotter five times.

