Watch Now
Denver7 | WeatherToday's Forecast

Actions

Cooler weather settles in across Colorado

Afternoon storms and 80s for the Denver metro area, even cooler by Thursday
It will be a pretty mild day with highs in the upper 80s and a chance of afternoon storms across the eastern plains.
lisa weather 7-26-22.jpg
Posted at 5:52 AM, Jul 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-26 07:57:38-04

DENVER — The recent heatwave has loosened it's grip on Colorado and we will enjoy much more comfortable conditions this week with a better chance for some welcome rainfall.

Highs Tuesday will be in the mid-to upper 80s with scattered thunderstorms and showers in the afternoon and evening. On Wednesday, expect more of the same, with mostly sunny skies in the morning and the chance for storms in the afternoon.

Thursday and Friday there will be more widespread thunderstorms with heavy rain likely and cooler temperatures. Highs will be in the upper 70s to low 80s both Thursday and Friday with 60s to low 70s in the mountains.

The weather will begin to warm up and dry out over the weekend. There still will be some thunderstorms on Saturday with highs in the middle 80s. Sunday will be mainly dry with highs back around 90 degrees.

Next week looks to be very hot and dry with highs soaring into the upper 90s to low 100s.

Denver7 Weather

Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
denver7-weather247-2020-4x3.png

Weather News

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

The Denver7 Team
4:59 PM, May 28, 2020