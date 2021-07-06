Cooler Tuesday, with scattered afternoon storms

DENVER — On Tuesday, highs will be cooler in the low to mid 80s.

A few storms will pop up in the afternoon and roll east through the early evening hours. The risk for severe weather is low today. Skies will clear out across the state tonight.

A Flash Flood Watch is in effect from Noon today until 11PM this evening for the mountains and surrounding mountain valleys of central and southeast Colorado. #cowx pic.twitter.com/fLU75s09RG — NWS Pueblo (@NWSPueblo) July 6, 2021

Drier and warmer weather returns tomorrow. On Wednesday, expect sunshine and highs around 90 degrees in Denver.

Hot temperatures are expected Thursday, with mid to upper 90s in Denver.

Friday will remain hot, followed by cooler weather for the weekend.

Denver7 Weather

