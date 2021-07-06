Watch
Cooler Tuesday, with scattered afternoon storms

Highs in the low 80s in Denver
We'll see a partly sunny start today, with highs in the low 80s in Denver. Scattered storms are likely this afternoon.
July 6 2021 5:15am forecast
Posted at 5:11 AM, Jul 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-06 07:54:34-04

DENVER — On Tuesday, highs will be cooler in the low to mid 80s.

A few storms will pop up in the afternoon and roll east through the early evening hours. The risk for severe weather is low today. Skies will clear out across the state tonight.

Drier and warmer weather returns tomorrow. On Wednesday, expect sunshine and highs around 90 degrees in Denver.

Hot temperatures are expected Thursday, with mid to upper 90s in Denver.

Friday will remain hot, followed by cooler weather for the weekend.

