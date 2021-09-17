Cooler today with highs in the 70s thanks to cold front

A cold front will move quickly across the northern and eastern parts of the state early Friday.

This front will not bring much moisture, but will be followed by low clouds and much cooler air for Denver and the eastern plains Friday morning.

Lows in the Denver area should drop into the mid to upper 40s by daybreak — the coolest readings since early June. Cloudy skies can be expected in the morning along the I-25 corridor, but skies will be clearing by midday. The far eastern plains will keep the cloud cover longer and may also have a little drizzle.

Friday will feel more like fall with highs in the mid 70s for Denver and just upper 60s over far eastern Colorado. In the mountains, highs will be in the 70s under a sunny sky. Western Colorado will be warmer with highs in the mid-to upper 80s.

The cooldown will be brief, as hotter weather will return on Saturday with highs in the low 90s.

Scattered afternoon thunderstorms can be expected Sunday with highs near 90 degrees.

Monday will be much cooler, with a chance for showers. Highs will drop to the 70s in Denver and just the 50s in the mountains.

Some snow may fall in the northern mountains Monday through Tuesday morning. Lows in Denver will drop to the 40s by Tuesday morning with highs in the 60s and 70s.

Denver7 Weather

Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream.