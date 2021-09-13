Watch
Cooler to start the week, with scattered storms and showers

Highs in the 80s Monday, 70s Tuesday
A storm system will race over the Central Rockies to start the week. Scattered storms and showers are likely this afternoon and evening.
A storm system will race over the Central Rockies to start the week. Scattered storms and showers are likely this afternoon and evening.

Highs today over the Denver area will be cooler, in the low to mid 80s.

Gusty winds and brief heavy rain are possible with stronger storms that form this afternoon.

Cooler weather is expected Tuesday, with highs only reaching the upper 70s for the plains and the 60s to low 70s in the mountains. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible through Tuesday evening.

A warmer and drier pattern returns Wednesday. Highs will bounce back to the upper 80s to low 90s Wednesday through the end of the week in Denver.

