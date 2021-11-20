Cooler temps today with spotty showers in Denver

After a warm and dry Friday with highs in the mid-60s in Denver, a cold front will move across the state on Saturday.

The mountains will see snow showers develop on Saturday. There will be scattered rain showers over Denver and the eastern plains Saturday afternoon into early Saturday evening. Highs on Saturday will be in the low 50s.

There is a slight chance for a little snow Saturday night in the Denver area, but the mostly likely spots to get any snow will be on the west and south side of the metro area - not at DIA, where the official weather records are taken.

Denver has gone 212 days since the last snowfall. The longest streak on record is 235 days, set in 1887, although the National Weather Service is skeptical on the accuracy of such an old record. Denver is also on track for one of the latest first snows on record.

If no snow falls through Sunday (Nov. 21), the city would set a new mark for the latest first snowfall, beating the current record of Nov. 21, 1934.

Sunday will be cool and dry with highs in the lower 50s. Warm and dry weather will return Monday and Tuesday with highs back in the 60s.

Wednesday and Thursday (Thanksgiving Day) will turn cooler and there is a slight chance for flurries Thursday morning.

Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream.