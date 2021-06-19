Not as hot, with scattered storms this weekend

DENVER – We will see a break from the extreme heat this weekend, with highs in the 80s, but we will also see a better chance of storms and showers. The risk of severe weather will mainly be along and east of the I-25 corridor.

After noon, thunderstorms are expected to develop over higher terrain and move east over the plains. Some storms may turn severe over the northeastern plains, producing damaging winds and large hail.

The Denver metro-area can expect scattered gusty thunderstorms through the late afternoon. By sunset, skies should gradually clear and lows overnight will be comfortable, in the 60s.

Father's Day Sunday, expect sunshine and highs in the 80s. Winds pick up ahead of our next front that will bring a better chance for rain to the Front Range late Sunday, through Monday.

Smoke from wildfires in Utah and Arizona will be persistent across the state and in western Colorado, the extremely dry conditions combined with thunderstorms with lightning could easily spark wildfires. Stage 1 fire restrictions are into effect across much of western Colorado this weekend. A Red Flag Warning will be in effect until 9 p.m.

By Monday, expect a chance for showers off and on, along with cooler temperatures. Highs will only be in the upper 70s.

Things will dry up and heat up quickly though, with highs returning to the 90s Tuesday through the end of the week.

