Cooler but dry across the Denver metro area today

A cold front will slide across Colorado early this morning. It will bring cooler temperatures, but little precipitation to the state.

By morning, skies will by mostly clear and temperatures will gradually fall to the low to mid-50s. The Summer Solstice will occur at 3:13 AM MDT Tuesday.

Highs will be in the low to 80s, with sunset at 8:31pm. Happy longest day of the year!

Temperatures will climb through the end of the week, with highs in the upper 80s on Wednesday, then low 90s on Thursday and Friday. Some scattered thunderstorms will return to the skies over Denver and the eastern plains by Friday.

Another cold front will arrive Friday night and bring a much bigger cool down for this coming weekend. Expect highs in the in the 70s with thunderstorms likely on Saturday and Sunday.

Denver7 Weather

