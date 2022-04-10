Cooler and windy across Colorado today

A cold front rolled through overnight. The roads are wet after some overnight rain, but skies will gradually clear with more sunshine this afternoon.

The winds will kick up behind the cold front. Fire Weather Warnings have been issued for Denver, the I-25 Corridor and much of eastern Colorado again on Sunday. Be very careful with any outdoor burning!

Highs will be in the mid- to upper 50s in Denver and in the upper 30s to low 40s in the mountains. This front will not be very moist, so only light amounts of rain or snow are expected early on.

Colorado will get a brief break again Monday as dry and mild weather returns for a short time. Highs will be back in the mid-60s in Denver and across the Eastern Plains.

A cold and wetter storm will descend upon the state starting Tuesday. This storm will bring a good chance for rain Tuesday and snow for the mountains. Wednesday will windy and cold with rain and snow possible for Denver.

