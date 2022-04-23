Cooler and windy across Colorado this weekend

A cold front moves in this weekend, bringing cooler temperatures and some moisture for the mountains and plains.

This storm should bring 5-10 inches of snow to the northern and central mountains and some rain to Denver and the Eastern Plains Saturday.

Unfortunately, the precipitation will be light and scattered for lower elevations, so it will do little to improve the very dry conditions.

Winds will pick up Saturday with gusts of up to 75 mph expected along the foothills. A High Wind Warning is in effect for much of the area.

Light snow will continue in the mountains on Sunday, with a few rain showers possible for the metro-area. Temperatures will cool to the 50s for highs tomorrow in Denver.

Skies clear Monday, with a dry weather pattern returning through most of the week. Highs will rebound to the 70s Tuesday and Wednesday, with near 80 degrees expected by Thursday afternoon.

Denver7 Weather

Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream.