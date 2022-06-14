Watch
Cooler and hot as hazy in Denver this afternoon

Weak cold front racing through the region
It will be about 15 degrees cooler in Denver Tuesday with mostly sunny skies and highs in the low to mid-80s.
Posted at 5:56 AM, Jun 14, 2022
A cold front is now moving through Colorado and will bring some cooler weather and clearing skies.

This is a dry system for the plains, but it is bringing a few showers to the northern mountains Tuesday morning. In fact, the higher mountains around Steamboat Springs are seeing a dusting of snow!

Afternoon highs will be back in the low to mid-80s Tuesday for Denver and the northeast plains, while the mountains will be in the 60s to low 70s.

Wednesday will be a little warmer with highs in the mid-upper 80s. Skies will be mostly sunny for folks heading to the Colorado Avalanche game.

The weather will not seem like hockey weather by the end of the week — highs will be in the 90s Thursday and may top out at 100 degrees on Friday.

By the weekend, a weak monsoon flow of moisture from Arizona should bring a chance for afternoon thunderstorms and slightly cooler temperatures.

