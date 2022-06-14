Cooler and hot as hazy in Denver this afternoon

A cold front is now moving through Colorado and will bring some cooler weather and clearing skies.

This is a dry system for the plains, but it is bringing a few showers to the northern mountains Tuesday morning. In fact, the higher mountains around Steamboat Springs are seeing a dusting of snow!

Afternoon highs will be back in the low to mid-80s Tuesday for Denver and the northeast plains, while the mountains will be in the 60s to low 70s.

Wednesday will be a little warmer with highs in the mid-upper 80s. Skies will be mostly sunny for folks heading to the Colorado Avalanche game.

The weather will not seem like hockey weather by the end of the week — highs will be in the 90s Thursday and may top out at 100 degrees on Friday.

By the weekend, a weak monsoon flow of moisture from Arizona should bring a chance for afternoon thunderstorms and slightly cooler temperatures.

Denver7 Weather

