Cooler across the Denver metro area today

DENVER — The skies over Colorado are filled with haze and smoke from wildfires in Colorado and across much of the western United States. An Air Quality Alert is in effect as ozone concentrations are expected to remain unhealthy for sensitive groups again today.

Cooler weather is expected today and Thursday as a weak cold front slips across the state. This front will bring higher humidity and a better chance for showers and thunderstorms and drop highs back to the low to mid 80s.

Air quality should improve a little with the increase in shower activity, but skies will still be a little hazy. The ozone concerns should lessen along the Front Range.

There will be some locally heavy rainfall possible with thunderstorms over the next 48 hours. This could cause some flash flooding, especially near various burn scars in the mountains.

Warmer and drier weather will return starting Friday and continue through the weekend. Rain chances will be lower, and highs will rise into the 90s once again.

Unfortunately, the smoke and haze will return to our skies once again and low level ozone will increase.

