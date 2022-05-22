Cool, with scattered showers Sunday

Saturday's storm storm brought widespread and much needed moisture to Colorado.

Unfortunately, tree damage is wide-spread, as wet, heavy snow caused some branches to break, taking out power lines Saturday morning.

Sunday started off cold, but milder temperatures are on the way for the afternoon. Highs today will be in the 50s, with scattered rain showers showing up through tonight.

The weather pattern will remain unsettled and cooler than average to start the week. Highs will be in the 50s and 60s Monday and Tuesday, with more moisture likely!

Lows rebound to the 40s for the metro Monday and Tuesday- so as our next system moves in, we'll be talking rain, not snow. Areas above 9000 ft. however, will likely see more snow Monday into Tuesday with the passage of a cold front.

A gradual warm up is in store Wednesday through next weekend. 70s, 80s and sunshine are on the horizon!

