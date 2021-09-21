Cool conditions will mark the end of summer

A few early morning showers will taper off this morning. Temperatures are cool to start, in the low 40s across the Denver-area. Lows in the mountains will be chilly, in the mid-20s to low 30s.

Expect sunshine statewide this afternoon and a pleasant day. Highs will be in the mid to upper 60s over the Front Range and plains.

Autumn begins on Wednesday at 1:21 PM Denver time.

Sunny and warmer weather can be expected for next Wednesday and Thursday. Temperatures will climb back into the 80s both days! Friday will be slightly cooler with the passage of a weak cold front, expect highs in the upper 70s.

The first weekend of Autumn will be fantastic with sunny skies and warm temperatures. The aspen trees will be full-on gold over the central and northern mountains and nearing their peak over the southern mountain areas.

The weather on Sunday should be picture perfect as well for the Bronco's home opener - mostly sunny and warm with temperatures in the 80s during the game.

