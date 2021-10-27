Cool, breezy and sunny in Denver this afternoon

A fast-moving cold front brought strong winds, rain to the plains and snow to the high country. This front is now pushing east and skies are clearing across the state.

It will still be breezy across the plains as this front moves out. We'll see winds between 15 to 30 mph through the afternoon, with calmer conditions tomorrow.

Lows by morning will be in the 20s in the mountains and in the low to mid 30s for Denver and the eastern plains. Some upper 30s to low 40s can be expected across southeastern Colorado.

Highs will be around 55 to 60 degrees for lower elevations and in the mid 30s to low 40s in the mountains.

Thursday will be sunny, less winds and a little warmer with highs in the 40s in the mountains and upper 50s to mid 60s on the plains.

An overall dry and pleasant weather pattern looks to return through the end of the week with upper 60s and low 70s returning Friday. Saturday will stay dry and mild with highs in the 60s for lower elevations and 40s to low 50s in the mountains.

A new storm system will begin to impact Colorado on Sunday with clouds, cooler temperatures and a chance for some light showers in the afternoon and evening — could be cool and damp for trick or treating!

Denver7 Weather

