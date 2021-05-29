Cool and wet weather on the way this Memorial Day weekend

DENVER — Cooler and wetter weather is in store for Colorado this Memorial Day weekend. It's a dry and beautiful start to our Saturday, but expect increasing cloud coverage, highs nearly 10 degrees cooler than Friday and scattered storms across the Front Range this afternoon.

Denver will experience highs in the low 70s this afternoon. Gusty winds and pockets of moderate to heavy rainfall will be possible, with thunderstorms first developing over higher terrain in our northern Front Range mountains and spreading east over the plains.

The southeastern corner of the state may see some severe storm activity this evening, with hail and high winds.

Sunday, a big shift in the weather pattern settles in. Rain showers through the day are expected and highs will be much cooler, only in the upper 50s to low 60s.

We also have a good chance of rain, through the day, Memorial Day on Monday. Highs again will stay well below seasonal averages, with around 60 degrees for a high.

At the Denver International Airport, the total precipitation since Jan. 1 is over 9.75 inches — about an inch more than we saw in all of 2020 — and almost 5 inches above normal for the year to date.

The latest index shows drought-free conditions from Denver to Cheyenne and across northeast Colorado! Southeastern Colorado has also improved with nearly drought-free conditions around Pueblo. Western and central Colorado still need a lot of moisture to break free of the drought.

