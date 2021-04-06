Cool and wet in Denver this afternoon, but warmer weather expected Thursday

DENVER -- After two days of 80s across the Denver metro area, cool and wet weather will take over for a bit.

A cold front is now pushing into Colorado. This front will not pack a big punch, but it will bring more clouds, increasing winds and a little rain and snow to the northern part of the state late Monday and Tuesday.

Southern Colorado will not get any moisture, but the increasing winds will raise fire danger across the southeast plains on Tuesday. Fire Weather Warnings will be in effect due to dry conditions and the strong winds.

The cold front will move across Colorado Monday night. We'll see scattered rain showers this afternoon, with the chance for a few inches of snow in the northern mountains and foothills and even a dusting of snow for the southern and western suburbs of Denver through early Wednesday morning.

The cold front will bring a dip in temperatures with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s on Tuesday for the Denver area. Highs will still reach the upper 70s to low 80s ahead of the front across the southeast plains of Colorado.

Skies will clear on Wednesday, with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s for Denver and in the upper 40s to middle 50s in the mountains.

Sunshine and warmer weather can be expected on Thursday with highs around 70 degrees. Friday through Sunday will be dry and pleasant with temperatures in the mid-60s to low 70s.

Another chance for showers will arrive next Monday.

Denver7 Weather

